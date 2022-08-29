How to find my ascendant? 5 apps to make astral map on your cell phone | Productivity

Making an astral map is possible with some applications available for Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones. Through the platforms, a graph or table is generated, showing the exact position of the stars in relation to the Earth on the day, time and place of a person’s birth. Thus, users can discover information such as sun sign, ascendant, astrological houses and planetary aspects – data that influence personality characteristics and even predictions for the future. Check out, below, five apps to make a birth chart and discover your ascendant.

How to check your daily horoscope on your cell phone

What is mindfulness? Five apps to meditate and relax

1 of 6 List features five apps to make astral map online — Photo: Disclosure/Pexels List features five apps to make astral map online — Photo: Disclosure/Pexels

📝 What are the best health apps? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

1. Co–Star Personalized Astrology

Co-Star is an app that offers a complete birth chart, personality analysis and daily horoscope. It also allows you to add friends and check the compatibility of signs, as well as understand which planets can affect the relationship. The service’s predictions are based on NASA images, which track planets as they move. In addition, the captures are also used to provide the birth chart according to date, time and place of birth.

To discover ascendant and others through Co-Star, you must register and enter your name, phone number and your birth details – such as date, time and place. When finished, on the home screen, tap on “Charts” in the upper right corner and view the complete astrological map. It is worth mentioning that the app is in English and free, but the feature to discover the updated interaction between your birth chart and someone else’s is only free for seven days after registering – after that, you have to pay R$ 37.99 per month .

2 out of 6 Co-Star lets you do birth charts and check horoscopes; app also offers artificial intelligence capable of making predictions more accurately — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Co-Star allows you to make birth charts and check horoscopes; app also offers artificial intelligence capable of making predictions more accurately — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

With Nebula, it is possible to read about the characteristics of each sign and discover the ascendant, as well as other astrological information, such as the position of the planets at the time of birth. There is also possibility to read the daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscope. In addition, the app also allows you to analyze compatibility with other signs and interact with other users through posts.

To find your Nebula ascendant, open the app, enter your date of birth and tap “Next”. Then add the time and location of when you were born. Then you can scan the lines on your hands to get answers about the future. Then select the gender, name and marital status. Finish with the email and time you want to receive notifications from the app. The ascendant information will be shown on the home screen.

Nebula is free, but it has a more complete version that is paid. When registering for the first time, the app offers a free trial for three days. Plans range from R$41.99 per week, R$129.99 monthly and R$159.99 quarterly. The premium version, for example, offers features like ad elimination, detailed zodiac profile, and compatibility section. You can even talk to professional astrologers to get detailed information about your profile and ask questions. The value of the chat is R$ 16.07.

3 of 6 Nebula app features astral map and chat option with astrologers — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Nebula app features astral map and chat option with astrologers — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Horos is an app that allows you to make a complete astrological map and compare it with your friends. It is also possible to check the description of each star, in addition to receiving the horoscope of the day, with information about personal life, emotions, health, profession and family. The app also features a social networking area where you can post and interact with other people.

To find your map in Horos, open the app and enter full name. Tap “Next” and then write what you prefer to be called. Select gender, date, location and time of birth to complete the profile. In the initial part of the app, tap on “Astros” and scroll until you find the “Ascendant” option.

Horos is free, but some items in the app are paid, such as viewing the houses on the astral map. The cost to access this additional information is R$ 24.90.

4 of 6 Discover your ascendant with the Horos app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Discover your ascendant with the Horos app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Astrolink is another astrology app option to find your ascendant. The platform presents the birth chart, daily horoscope and tarot consultation. In it, it is also possible to compare astral map with that of friends, check astrological guides, current lunar cycle and forum for interaction with other users.

To find your ascendant on Astrolink, open the app and tap on “I want to register”. Fill in the information field with name, gender, email and password. Accept the terms of use and privacy policy and tap “Register” to continue the profile. Enter the birth data and, to activate the account, enter the four numbers sent to the email to complete the registration. On the app’s home screen, represented by the house symbol, your ascendant will be displayed at the top.

5 of 6 Astrolink: application provides free and complete astral map — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Astrolink: application provides free and complete astral map — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Astrolink is free, but to have access to some exclusive features, you need to subscribe to a premium subscription. The semiannual amount is R$ 11.90/month; the quarterly subscription is R$16.90/month and the monthly plan is R$19.90. The premium version gives you access to the biorhythm chart, complete astrological guides, complementary birth chart information, as well as daily horoscope.

Aura Astrology is a free app that allows you to create and save your complete astrology chart. It also allows you to add more star maps and categorize them by type of person like relatives, friends, colleagues, etc. To know your ascendant with Aura Astrology, open the app and choose the initial settings, such as language and font size.

After this step, tap on “Initial data” > “Make new chart” and fill in the information with name, date of birth and time. Press “Select city from database” and enter the location. Then choose “Family and Me” to save the map. The graph will be shown on the screen and the ascendant can be seen on the right, with the abbreviation “Asc”.

6 of 6 Discover your ascendant with the Aura app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Discover your ascendant with the Aura app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

See too: Three social networks with different proposals to try