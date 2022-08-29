How to free up space on your phone without deleting apps

Running out of space on your cell phone is a very annoying situation, right? To free up space on the cell phone, people usually think about deleting apps that they don’t use much or that take up a lot of space, but that’s not the only way, see?

Take a look at the article below and I’ll tell you some amazing tips to free up space on your phone without having to delete any apps. Come with me!

1. Delete WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp is amazing for keeping in touch with the people we love, but messages can take up a lot of space, see? It’s a good idea to try to delete old conversations to free up a little bit of internal space on your phone without deleting other apps.

To delete, just access WhatsApp on your phone, find the conversation you want to delete, tap and hold and at the top tap the trash icon. Easy and fast, right?

Deleting WhatsApp messages is a good way to free up space on your phone (Image: Montage/Caio Carvalho)

2. Put your photos in the cloud

Another really cool feature that you can use is saving your photos to the cloud, you know? Both Android and iOS devices have this function and it helps, not only to free up space on the phone, but to save the images in a safer place.

3. Disable automatic updates

By default, both the App Store and Play Store update apps automatically, but you can change that, see? Take a look at the step-by-step below to see how to disable automatic updates in both stores.

android

Go to the Play Store and tap your profile picture in the upper left corner; Tap “Settings” and open the “Network Preferences” menu; Go to “Update apps automatically” and check the “Don’t update apps automatically” option.

Disable automatic download to keep space on your phone (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

iPhone

Go to “Settings” and find “App Store”; Uncheck “App updates” in the “Automatic downloads” section; In the “Cellular data” section, uncheck the option as well.

Disable automatic updates to free up space on iPhone (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Share this text with your friends so that everyone saves space on their phone! I’ll be back soon with more tips, okay?