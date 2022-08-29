How to have your documents on your cell phone? See which ones are available!

– Reading time: 3 minutes –

With the advancement of technology, a series of tools appear to offer us more practicality and security, especially when we talk about applications. In fact, nowadays it is possible to keep even the main documents on the devices, such as Identity Card, Work Card and CNH.

If you are interested in using its digital versions, see below how to have documents on your cell phone in a simple way.

Digital documents you can have on your cell phone:

Digital ID

Registering the digital ID is very simple and is only available in some states. Only people who have a physical ID card with the QR Code have access to the digital version of the document. Check out some states that already offer this digital document:

Sao Paulo;

Rio de Janeiro;

Paraíba;

For;

Goiás;

Federal District;

Alagoas.

Digital Work Portfolio

The digital work card is made available by the CTPS digital application and came to offer more practicality to Brazilians. To use it, just register on GOV.BR and follow the necessary steps to use the document. It’s an excellent option for those who don’t want to carry their physical version, as it can really take up a lot of space.

In fact, the CTPS application has existed since 2017, however it did not replace the physical document. As of September 2019, physical CTPS is no longer necessary in the vast majority of cases. With this, the worker simply informs the CPF number at the time of hiring. The information provided on eSocial replaces the notes previously made in the physical document, according to Ordinance/MTP No. 671/2021.

It is important to clarify that those who have the CTPS in physical format must preserve it to prove their previous work time. Even if the Digital Work Card has information from old employment contracts, it is important to keep the original document.

Driver’s License – Digital CNH

The National Driver’s License is one of the documents most used by Brazilians for identification. Because of this, its digital version was cause for much celebration. In this case, it still allows the consultation of the Vehicle Licensing Registry (CRLV), making its use very practical for the millions of drivers spread across the country.

THE Digital Transit Wallet is available for drivers whose physical license has a QR Code on the back. In this case, just look for the app on your mobile device store and register.

When logging in, point your camera at the QR Code located on the back of the driver’s license and then take a picture in the app. For safety, the app will compare your photo with the photo from the Detran database. Finally, confirm the zip code registered in the DETRAN of the state where your CNH was made.

voter registration

The e-Título, the digital version of the Voter Title, offers all the citizen’s electoral information. Because of this, it is an excellent option for those who are always forgetting important information, such as the electoral zone. In addition, through it it is possible to monitor your registration status, issue a certificate of discharge and even electoral crimes.

To use it, just download the application (e-Titulo) and register with the CPF and the mother’s name. Once registered, you can use it even on election days with the same validity as its physical version.

