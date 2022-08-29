How to record video with phone screen off

If you want to keep yourself safe or prevent them from taking advantage of an unsupported situation, you might want to know how to record video with your cell phone screen turned off. Usually, many apps even record video, but display a lot of notification or require the process to be done with the screen on.

This ends up not being very good, since it ends up giving indications that the recording is being done. However, it is possible to record without making it so evident, further ensuring your safety; check out how!

Download the Record Video Background app (Android); When opening it, give the necessary permissions; Tap the “Gear” icon before starting recording; Make adjustments, such as video size, location where it will be stored, as well as whether you want to record the front or rear camera; Go back to the home screen and tap the “Recording” icon; The recording will be carried out even with the screen off and, to finish it, return to the app and tap the “Recording” icon again.

See how to record video with cell phone screen off (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Be careful with some apps

Many apps record video even with the screen off, however, there are options that end up collecting more data than they should. So pay close attention to the permissions that are granted.

Do not misuse the app

Applications of this nature serve to support their users and, therefore, should not be used to commit illegal acts under the law.

Is recording conversation a crime?

As a general rule, when you actively participate in the recording, it may not be considered illegal. There are cases in which recordings may be made in order to exercise a legitimate right of defense. If you find yourself in this situation, the best option is to seek the advice of a specialized lawyer to better understand your case.

From now on you know exactly how to record video with your cell phone screen off.