How to renew the registration of Auxílio Brasil by cell phone?

To apply for Auxílio Brasil, you must be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and have your data up to date. The update needs to be done every two years, at most, so that the family continues to receive the social benefits paid by the government.

Until a few months ago, the updating of CadÚnico data only took place in person at the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS).

how to update

Families enrolled in Auxílio Brasil need to update their data in CadÚnico, the good news is that the update can now be done by cell phone.

There are some situations in which CadÚnico needs to be updated, they are:

birth or death of someone in the family

departure of a member to another house

address change

children’s entry into school or school transfer

increase or decrease in income, among others.

The new Single Registry application allows the person in charge to update the information only with the confirmation of the data that are already registered, without needing face-to-face service.

The platform is available for Android and iOS and also on the website.

See the documents required to update CadÚnico by cell phone:

Responsible of the family

Other family members (at least one of the documents cited)

CPF

voter registration

Birth certificate

Wedding certificate

Identity card (RG)

Work card.

Legal Representative

CPF

Term of Custody, guardianship and trusteeship of who will be registered

