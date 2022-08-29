How to see only who you follow on Instagram? And how to avoid certain people without blocking them? | Technology

Instagram has several features to filter the people that will appear in your feed and define which of them will see what you post. The social network also offers ways to avoid unwanted interactions and limit comments.

The simplest way to prevent contact on Instagram is to block the person or unfollow them, which you can do by visiting their profile. But there are less drastic alternatives if you don’t want to interact with someone on the social network.

These options also help those who do not intend to use a locked profile on the platform, but want to have more control over what other people can do on their account.

This tutorial gathers the following tips:

How to only see posts from those you follow

How to limit who sees your stories

How to stop seeing someone’s posts in feed

How to avoid interactions without blocking a person

How to limit comments

Most features appear in Instagram settings. The screen can be opened by accessing your profile through the photo in the lower right corner of the screen and then clicking on the three-dash icon (☰) in the upper right corner of the screen to open the social network menu.

How to only see posts from those you follow

In the default Instagram feed, the algorithm sorts posts by what it thinks will attract the most interest and includes recommendations from accounts you don’t follow. But the platform gives some control over what appears in the feed with the “favorites“.

With it, you can save a list of up to 50 profiles that you are most interested in so that they appear first in the main feed. Additionally, there is a feed that only displays posts shared by these accounts. Here’s how to set the list of favorite accounts:

Tap on the Instagram logo in the upper left corner; Select “favorites“; Select the icon in the upper right corner; Click in “Add” or “To remove” in the desired profiles.

Before you edit your favorites for the first time, Instagram may set up some accounts on its own from your activity in the app. They can be removed from the list at any time.

The social network does not inform the other person when they have been added or removed from your favorites list.

How to limit who sees your stories

for those who want post stories only to a part of your followersyou can use the “Close friends“, also known as “best friends”. You can define the list by following these steps:

In the Instagram menu, click “settings“; Select “Close friends“; If your list is empty, tap “To start“; Choose friends with the “Add” or “To remove“.

You can add or remove people from your best friends list at any time by repeating this process. To make the post available only to the restricted group, just select the “Close friends” button before publishing a story.

How to stop seeing someone’s posts in feed

If you want to stop seeing someone’s posts or messages on Instagram, but you don’t want to unfollow them, you can mute what they share.

Here’s how to control muted posts:

Open the person’s profile (by tapping on the username or searching for it in the app); Select the button “Following“; Tap “mute“; Enable (or disable) the options “publications” (feed) and/or “stories“.

Another option is to mute the account when you see their post in the feed. To do this, tap the “⋮” (Android) or “…” (iPhone) next to the post and click “Hide“. Tap “mute” and then select “mute posts” or “Mute posts and story“.

You can also mute a person’s message notifications. See how to do it:

Open the message area (Direct); Select the conversation you want to mute; Tap the person’s name at the top of the screen; Activate the options “mute messages” and/or “Mute call notifications“.

To get the person’s message and call notifications again, simply repeat the process and turn off the mute options.

How to avoid interactions without blocking a person

Instagram has a feature to prevent unwanted interactions without blocking or unfollowing a person. The feature makes her comments on your posts hidden from everyone automatically. Messages will need your approval to be made public.

When interaction with a person is restricted, messages they send in Direct are moved to “Contact Requests”, an area that is less prominent than other conversations.

Here’s how to set restricted profiles on Instagram:

In the Instagram menu, click “settings“; Open the menu “Privacy“; Choose item “Restricted accounts“; Click in “Add” or “To remove” next to the desired accounts.

Instagram also has a tool to limit activity to certain accounts if you feel like you’re being harassed by groups, but you can’t precisely pinpoint which accounts are behind it. See how to use:

In “Privacy“, tap “Limits“; Select “Continue” on the screen with explanations about the feature; Define who will have limited interactions: “Accounts that don’t follow you” and/or “recent followers“; Select how long the limits will be kept (from 1 day to 4 weeks); Click in “activate“.

How to limit comments

Instagram lets you control who can comment on your feed posts. See how to do it:

In the Instagram menu, click “settings“; Select “Privacy“; Select “Comments“; In “allow comments from“, choose between “Everyone”, “People you follow”, “Your followers”, or both.

You can also set who can reply to your stories. See how to do it:

In “Privacy“, select “story“; Search for item “Allow replies to messages“; Choose between “Everyone”, “People you’re following” or “Off” (remove the comment box in your stories).

Instagram’s privacy area also offers several ways to customize interactions. Options include banning unwanted words, hiding (or re-displaying) numbers of likes, defining who can tag you in posts, and more.

