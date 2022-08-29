In some situations it is necessary to check the speed of your internet connection. It may be that you are suspecting that the operator is not delivering the contracted speed. In these cases, the best way to clear the doubt is to performing an internet speed test.

There are numerous websites and apps that perform these tests for you. However, more lay users may end up being confused by the displayed results. Terms like upload speed, ping, jitter and others may be unknown to the general public. In this article I will teach you how to understand internet speed test results.

Reasons to take the internet speed test

The most common reason someone takes an internet speed test is distrust the broadband operator. Let’s assume that you have contracted a 200 Mb/s plan (popularly called 200 Mega). However, when trying to watch a video on YouTube, it takes a while to load or is displayed at a low resolution such as 480p.

In this case, it is valid to carry out a speed test to find out if the operator is really delivering the contracted speed. Otherwise, you will be being harmed in the role of consumer. It is your duty to call the operator’s support and even Anatel if the company does not solve the problem.

Another common situation involves online gaming. In games that require quick reflexes and responses, such as FPS (First Person Shooter), it is of paramount importance to have a low ping (latency). If you are experiencing a lot of crashes in the game, it could be that your ping is high.. The only way to be sure of this is to perform an internet speed test.

How to test connection speed

The good news is that you don’t need any technical knowledge to test your connection speed. Several websites and apps do this test for you.. However, the most recommended thing is that you test through the network cable and not through Wi-Fi.

The Wi-Fi signal tends to suffer more interference and therefore be slower. The signal coming from the network cable is more stable and “cleaner”, as it is not subject to external interference.

Below I list some popular and efficient options for measuring internet speed:

Understanding the speed test result

At the end of the test, which takes just a few seconds, the website or application will return some information. These include the name of your operator, the type of connection used, the operating system, your physical location (city) and the location of the server that was used in the test.

However, the most important information comes next. See below for a detailed explanation of each one.

download speed

This result is the most sought after in the vast majority of cases. It is this information that will tell if the operator is delivering the contracted speed or not.

This result is measured in megabits per second (Mb/s). THE download speed tells you how much data can be downloaded by your connection in 1 second. The higher this number, the faster your internet connection.

Most services usually only report peak speed. That is, the maximum speed your connection has reached. However, the average speed may be a little lower. But this is tolerable. Operators are required by law to deliver an average of 80% of the contracted speed most of the time.

upload speed

Upload speed, on the other hand, is the opposite of download speed. Here the service informs the amount of data your connection can send to the internet per second.

So whenever you upload information to the internet, the upload rate will be used. These situations involve posting anything on social media (such as videos or photos), making streamings through platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, or upload files to the cloud, such as Google Drive or Dropbox.

Ping (Latency)

Ping (Packet Internet Groper) is an important data especially for gamers. When playing online games, the ideal is to have the lowest possible ping. But, unfortunately, this doesn’t just depend on the broadband operator. It depends on the location of the server you are connecting to.

Ping indicates, in milliseconds, the time it takes for data packets to travel from one point to another.. Imagine you are playing Call of Duty online and pull the trigger to shoot. The time it takes for the shoot command to go from your computer to the game server and then return as a shot within the game is the ping. So the lower this number, the better.

There are even some services that promise to improve your connection route. With that the ping decreases and you have a more fluid game and without so many disadvantages for other players.

jitter

Finally, jitter is information that is not much explored by users. So much so that some services that measure connection speed no longer display the Jitter value.

What Jitter actually reports is the delay in delivering data packets. This delay mainly affects the transmission of audio and video files. The higher this number, the worse the transmission quality.