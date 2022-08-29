Huge sauropod dinosaur discovered in Portugal – News

Portuguese and Spanish paleontologists unearthed in early August, in the garden of a house in central Portugal, the fossilized skeleton of a dinosaur that may be the largest sauropod discovered in Europe.

“It is one of the largest specimens known at a European level, perhaps worldwide,” Elisabete Malafaia, a paleontologist at the Dom Luiz Institute of the University of Lisbon, told AFP this Monday (29).

Sauropods were quadrupedal, herbivorous dinosaurs, recognizable by their long necks. They can reach 12 meters in height and 25 meters in length.

Among the set of vertebrae and ribs found, dating from the Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago, the researchers found traces of a three-meter-long rib, specified the paleontologist.





The first discovery of the fossils was in 2017, when an inhabitant of the Pombal region drilled his land to build an annex on his property.

A team of researchers unearthed the dinosaur’s remains in early August to begin in-depth studies of the fossils.

In the coming months, further excavations may be carried out at the site and in the region.

The fossils discovered in Pombal would belong to an animal from the family of brachiosaurids, which lived during the Upper Jurassic period.

The fact that these skeletal remains were found together and in the “original” position when they were alive, according to Malafaia, is “relatively rare”.