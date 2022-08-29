Intel Arc A380 GPU Is Capable of Mining Ethereum, But Doesn’t Do Very Well

The GPU’s limited capacity causes it to perform worse than NVIDIA’s GTX 1600

Although the GPU Intel Arc A380 having made its debut without any mining software support, this changed a few days ago thanks to the developers of Nanomer. However, the model’s input characteristics make it far from being a viable option for those who want to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies.

According to the VideoCardz website, the graphics card delivers a 10.2 MH/s hashrate on the Ethereum blockchain, with the average consumption of 75W without any optimization. The value ends up being even smaller than that offered by NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 and suffers from memory bus limitations (96-bit) and low number of hardware cores.

In practice, this makes the Intel Arc A380 offer a mining performance of 0.136 MH/s per Wattwhich is well below the average of 0.38 MH/s of the most used GPUs for the task. The model’s input characteristics also limit the type of cryptocurrency it can mine: with only 4832 MB of usable VRAM for the process, it may be restricted to Ethereum Classic (ETC) funding.

Ethereum Classic may see growth

The possibility of using the Arc A380 to mine cryptocurrencies comes close to the time when this will become irrelevant for Ethereum (ETH). With the move to a consensus model based on Proof of Stakecryptocurrency mining will cease to exist, and all transactions will be based on the investments that each person participating in the blockchain has made.

This does not necessarily mean that mining will exist, and already some are betting on an intensification of Ethereum Classic activities. However, the impact of the ETH transition is expected to be quite large, resulting in lower energy consumption and less interest from cryptocurrency participants in purchasing high-powered GPUs.

While the Arc A380 may not be the best option for those who want to invest in cryptocurrencies, the story may be different with the other models prepared by Intel. While the company’s high-performance options remain undated to hit the store, promotional material for the upcoming Call of Duty hints that this should happen before the 28th of october this year.

Intel Arc A580 GPU leans against RTX 3060 in Ashes of The Singularity benchmark

GPU was on a PC with unknown Intel CPU



…..

Source: VideoCardz