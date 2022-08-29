Internet divided with 1st appearance of Johnny Depp after lawsuit against Amber Heard

After Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance at the VMAs, the internet is divided over the lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp made his first public appearance after the troubled lawsuit against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard. He appeared at the event Video Music Awards 2022in the form of a hologram and dressed as an astronaut, the symbol of the award, the Moon Man.

Actor Johnny Depp made a brief but remarkable appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday (28). He appeared fully dressed as an astronaut, paying homage to Moon Man. “Moon Man” is the official name of the VMA statuette. He then made a joke saying the following: “Hey, you know what? I needed work!”

The song chosen to accompany the moment was Mama Said Knock You Out, from singer LL Cool J, who would have a hidden message for ex Amber Heard. The song contains excerpts such as the following: “Don’t say it’s a comeback, I’ve been here all this time, crushing my friends and scaring the losers.”

INTERNET REACTION

Like everything that involves the interpreter of Edward Scissorhands, his participation in the program, broadcast live around the world, divided opinions from netizens and other viewers. Check out some tweets talking about the actor:

Some were very negative…

why did they invite rapist, pedophile, abuser, racist, homophobic, and transphobic johnny depp to the vmas? — َ (@gowons) August 29, 2022

Others were positive.

Johnny Depp saying “Hey, I needed the work” was pretty funny, but you gotta be read well into the Depp drama to know what it’s about. That said, kudos to the #VMAs for giving a defamed man the chance to be back in the limelight. I’m guessing his check for this cam from @Goal… — Éireann (@erinwms) August 29, 2022

“Johnny Depp saying he needs to go back to work was pretty funny, but you have to understand a lot of the drama to know what they’re talking about. That said, kudos to the VMAs for giving a maligned man the chance to return to the spotlight.”

I was watching the news about the VMAs and I can’t figure out what the fuck Johnny Depp was doing there, because — joana (@spampijoanaa) August 29, 2022

Johnny Depp appeared for a few seconds on #VMAs and received a strong ovation from all the big names that are at the VMAs ❤❤ — there ୪ ۞🏳️‍🌈 (@itiskevinjonas) August 29, 2022

