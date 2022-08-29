Is iPhone really better than Android? 5 Advantages of iOS

For many, deciding between having an Android or an iPhone (iOS) phone can be difficult. While fans of Google’s OS can list why Android is better, iPhone users can also point out the features they prefer iOS for.

However, some features of Apple smartphones may actually seem more attractive to consumers, such as an intuitive interface and fast processing. So, here are 5 reasons to prefer iPhone (iOS) to Android.

Is iPhone really better than Android?

1. Better performance

iOS is still the preferred platform for developers to launch new apps, and many of them make their apps available on the App Store first.

This is because Google’s system may vary depending on the cell phone manufacturer. These modifications, however subtle, can impact the functioning of applications on cell phones; and, as developers cannot make apps optimized for all mobile phones, they choose to make them available on the iPhone first, since the system is integrated.

2. No bloatware

Bloatwares are applications that are factory installed on cell phones; and most of the time it’s not very useful. The problem is that they use CPU and RAM memory resources of cell phones, which can slow down processing over time. And there’s more: bloatware cannot be uninstalled from the device natively either. So, users who want to remove them from their phone need to root, which can bring risks.

On the other hand, iPhones do not have bloatware. All the factory-installed apps on Apple cell phones can be uninstalled in just a few steps, and they don’t use resources unnecessarily – which can also help prolong the life of the smartphone.

And there’s more…

3. Security

In fact, an iPhone has an advantage over Android when it comes to security. Based on a closed system, having a unique app store and offering updates more frequently and for longer, iOS is unlikely to be infected with malware or viruses – unlike Android.

This happens, among other reasons, because Google’s system is based on open source and allows users to download apps from sources outside the Google Play Store; which, in a way, makes it difficult to scan and identify viruses or compromised files, for example.

In addition, iOS has even more privacy options compared to apps – such as the option to use an alternate email address to “mask” your real address; and also the choice not to have your data tracked by apps, for example. For these reasons, iOS can indeed be considered more secure than Android – although, it is worth mentioning, Google’s system is increasingly adopting advanced privacy settings.

4. Simplicity

Depending on what you’re looking for in a phone, Apple might have an edge over Android in terms of interface. That’s because the iPhone is more intuitive and easier to use compared to any other device with Google’s system. As Android allows different types of customization, the platform tends to vary a lot according to each manufacturer, which can make it difficult to use.

For example, a Samsung and an LG cell phone, despite having the same system, will have different interfaces. On the other hand, an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 12, even if they are not running the latest iOS update, will still look similar – which makes it easier to use for those who already know the system.

Finally…

5. Updates

Annual iPhone updates are available even for some older models, ensuring a longer lifespan for the phone; in addition to maintaining its commercial value over the years. iPhones released more than 5 years ago can still count on updates, which are available to everyone on the same day – whether for the latest or the oldest versions.

