“It is not synonymous with…”; Abel Ferreira is direct and responds to the comparison between Palmeiras and the European giant

Palmeiras and Flamengo have played a leading role in Brazilian football in recent years, with direct matches for titles, such as in the final of the 2021 Copa Libertadores, or even this season’s Campeonato Brasileiro. So far, Alviverde has been the best in the duels: won the tri-championship for Glória Eterna and has a large advantage as leader of the Brasileirão.

With Palmeiras as Real Madrid and Rubro-Negro as Paris Saint-Germain “of the Americas”, the Portuguese was succinct and preferred to leave it to fans and the press. “The rest is up to you. The game is a challenge for both. Both teams are likely to win. The rest, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​are another world apart. The investments made… spend Flamengo, PSG, Corinthians, Palmeiras. That’s not synonymous with winning. PSG has been investing for years to beat ‘Libertadores’ there and so far they haven’t won“, he pointed out.

“The Club, since our arrival, has a philosophy. We want to sign new players, we want to develop them, now we also want to win. The president already said that. We have to win titles. We’ve already done that, but it’s not enough. Our symbol tells us that. We’re fighting for two and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we train for every day, we train hard to enjoy the challenges. Let’s do our best to make it and win“, he added.

Palmeiras ended the sequence of direct confrontations between leaders of the Brasileirão undefeated. With one win and two draws, the team has a good advantage over the other positions. With 50 points, Alviverde has eight goals away from Fluminense, in second place, and ten against Flamengo, in third position. On Tuesday (30), Palmeiras will face Athletico-PR, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores, at Arena da Baixada, at 21:30.