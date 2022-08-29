Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreate ‘Friends’ scene – Who

+



Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, co-stars of The Morning Showexcited fans of the series friends (1994-2004), by recreating a scene from the American series. In the famous production, Aniston brought the character of Rachel Green to life, while Witherspoon appeared as a guest star in Season 6.

In a press interview that was rescued by Reese, the pair are seen reminiscing about their previous collaboration and eventually try to remember a scene. Aniston asks Witherspoon, “Is this where you say the phrase you love so much?” Then the star Legally Blonde replies, “Well, we can say the lines. Do you remember your line?”

The scene in question features Rachel (Aniston) and her younger sister Jill (Witherspoon) as they discuss Jill’s plans to date Rachel’s ex-boyfriend Ross (David Schwimmer).

With an assist from Reese, Aniston begins the scene with, “I say, ‘You can’t have Ross.'” The two continue. “‘Can’t you? Can’t you?’ replied the younger sister. “The only thing I can’t eat is dairy.” And it looks like the line is still a favorite of Witherspoon, who captioned her social media post: “This line gets me every time.”