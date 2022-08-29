JK Rowling finally explains absence from Harry Potter cast meeting: ‘I didn’t want to go’ – Film News

Author spoke for the first time about not having attended the 20th anniversary special of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

When the special Harry Potter – 20 Years of Magic: Back to Hogwarts was released by HBO Max on January 1, 2022, some absences were noticed by viewers – such as Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory, or that of Michael Gambon, interpreter of Albus Dumbledore. Perhaps the most controversial was that of JK Rowling, author of the literary saga that gave rise to the eight films starring Daniel Radcliffe and the spin-off Fantastic Beasts.

If her communications team reported in early January that she had been invited and that she declined, Rowling has not spoken publicly about the incident. However, in a recent interview with Graham Norton’s Radio Show Podcast, the writer explained why she chose not to attend:

Yes, I was asked to go, but I decided I didn’t want to. I thought it was more about the movies than the books, and I wasn’t wrong. It was just the birthday [dos filmes].

Then Rowling reinforced: “Nobody told me not to go. I was called and decided not to participate.”

Until then, it was unofficially admitted that his absence could be linked to the transphobic comments he makes on his Twitter every now and then. In January, Rowling and her team claimed that the controversy did not influence the decision; in fact, according to them, there was already enough material recorded with the author in the past to be used in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the debut of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Also during the podcast, Rowling confirmed that she continues to have a relationship with part of the franchise’s cast. “I do. Yes. I mean, with some more than others, but it’s always been that way. I know some better than others.”

It’s worth remembering that both Radcliffe and his colleagues Emma Watson and Rupert Grint showed support for trans people after Rowling’s statements. The actor who played the little wizard even published a text asking fans that what happened would not make them lose the values ​​of the story or his character.

“No one can touch this. It means what it means to you, and I hope the comments don’t tarnish you too much,” he wrote on Twitter. The Trevor Projectthe official website of the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQIAPN+ youth.

Rowling’s posts have also been condemned by various groups and associations advocating the rights of this community, such as GLAAD and The Human Rights Coalition.