JK Rowling Finally Reveals Reason for Absence from Harry Potter Special on HBO Max

Author says she did not want to participate in the special dedicated to the films

J.K. Rowlingthe author of the Harry Potter, became a controversial figure because of a series of transphobic statements he made on his website and social media. Because of this, it is thought that the Warner has distanced herself from the creator to avoid headaches, but now Rowling claims she has cut off contact herself.

For context, it is worth remembering that in 2021 it was launched on HBO Max a special on the legacy of the films of Harry Potterwhich featured the meeting of the trio of protagonists – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Rowling, for her part, was a notable absence, as she is the creator of this entire universe. It didn’t take long for reports to surface that she had been cut from the special, save for a brief appearance of seconds made from archival footage.

Now in 2022, JK Rowling has appeared on talk show in Graham Norton to promote her new novel signed by the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The presenter then quotes the special and claims she was left out, but the author quickly corrects it (via vanity fair):

“I wasn’t excluded, actually – I was asked to participate, and I decided not to. I thought it was more about the movies than the books, you know? Correctly, by the way, since the anniversary was for the movie franchise, so no one stopped me.”

JK Rowling also ended saying that she keeps in touch with part of the cast of the films, without specifying names. The author’s statement is not exactly unprecedented: in December 2021, her team stated the same for the Entertainment Weeklybut this is the first time the answer comes straight from itself.

The author should get more involved with the adaptations of the franchise again, since the new administration of the Warner Bros. Discovery is very interested in resuming the brand and strengthening its relationship with JK Rowling, as the company’s new president has already declared.

The special that celebrates the legacy of Harry Potter in theaters is available in the HBO Max catalog.

