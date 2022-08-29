JK Rowling reveals she was invited to a ‘Harry Potter’ special, but turned it down. Know the reason

the writer J.K. Rowlingcreator of the phenomenon ‘Harry Potter‘, revealed that she was invited to the special “Harry Potter 20 Years: Back to Hogwarts“, available at HBO Max.

Until then, it was believed that the author would not have been invited for her criticized statements about trans people, accused of transphobia. The special festival marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in cinemas.

JK says she was invited to “Back to Hogwarts”

Recently, J.K. Rowling gave a rare interview to talk show host Graham Norton’s radio show. The communicator mentioned the case in the conversation and was refuted by the writer.

“Actually, I didn’t. I was asked to be. I decided I didn’t want to do it. I thought it was more about the movies than the books, and rightly so. Nobody said, ‘No’. I was asked to do it and I I decided not to,” he explained.

Harry Potter Special



The special “Harry Potter 20 Years: Back to Hogwarts” was released on HBO Max on December 1. Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint shared details about growing up filming the films. In addition to the main trio, the special will feature other actors and directors.

Emma Watson even admitted that she considered leaving the franchise at the time of the fifth film. Hermione’s interpreter said she struggled to cope with the exposure, noting that she was lonely at that particular time in her life.

Radcliffe, who played the title character, spoke about important experiences, such as his first kiss and girlfriend.

Daniel also surprised by revealing that he had a secret crush on actress Helena Bonham Carter, who played the dark witch Beatriz Lextrange. The artist is 22 years older than the actor.