John Krasinski: movies and series from the actor who plays Jim in The Office

John Krasinski became famous with the role of Jim in the series The Office. The character, who used to break the fourth wall with a few glances at the camera, rose to prominence over the seasons, making him increasingly important to the series.

This also made the public like Krasinski and wanted to follow his career outside of The Office.

Do you want to know other series and movies that the actor has done? Below we present some of the best productions.

1. A Quiet Place I and II

a silent place presents a family that lives in a future in which the planet Earth has been invaded by creatures that have an extremely sensitive hearing, forcing the few people who are still alive to remain silent at all times.

Krasinski plays the father of the family, and here he shares the screen with Emily Blunt, his real-life wife. The film was so successful that it spawned a sequel, A Quiet Place 2showing a little more of the world and how other groups of people managed to survive.

2. Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan is one of the protagonists created by writer Tom Clancy in his spy books. On the Serie Jack Ryancreated by Prime Video, he is played by Krasinski, and ends up getting involved in missions that could put some of the most powerful people on the planet at risk.

Using all his skills as an ex-military and his experience as a CIA analyst, he will have to face terrorists in different parts of the world, corrupt politicians and even some co-workers.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

In 13 hours Krasinski plays an officer who works for the CIA and will have to protect a US embassy against an imminent terrorist attack. Along with five other soldiers, they will put their own lives on the line to prevent the worst from happening.

Unlike the friendly and fun look that Krasinski has cultivated in his career, this is a movie to get to know the dark action hero side that the actor gives to his character.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness puts Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme traveling between different universes to stop Wanda from becoming Scarlet Witch and threatening the existence of some realities. In the midst of this journey, we are introduced to a group of heroes known as the Illuminati, which includes Krasinski as Mister Fantastic.

My Best Friend’s Fiance

In My Best Friend’s Fiance, Rachel is a woman about to turn 30 who ends up having sex with a friend from college. The situation ends up becoming a problem, when she discovers that he is the fiancé of her best friend, and that she will be maid of honor. In the film, Krasinski plays Ethan, Rachel’s amusing friend.

License to Marry

Going back more to the beginning of Krasinski’s career, in License to Marry he plays Ben Murphy, a young man who is engaged to Sadie Jones (Mandy Moore).

As Sadie’s family attends a traditional church, they demand that the couple undergo a grooming training course taught by Reverend Frank (Robin Williams). It is at this point that they discover that the course could end up jeopardizing their relationship.

So, how many works by John Krasinski have you watched?