Johnny Depp’s VMA appearance as MTV’s iconic astronaut divides social media – Monet

The participation of actor Johnny Depp, dressed as an astronaut, at the MTV VMA Awards 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Johnny Depp’s participation at the 2022 VMAs divided viewers at the awards and social media. While some people celebrated the 59-year-old’s “triumphal return”, others questioned the celebration of the actor’s image following the troubled trial of his lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Depp participated in the awards ceremony for a few brief seconds, dressed as the astronaut symbol of MTV and who also represents the trophies handed out at the event. The participation took place right after the opening show of the party, with singers Lizzo and Fergie.

The star of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise was not in person on stage, only with a video of his face being displayed on the astronaut’s face.

He joked in his brief cameo: “Hey, you know what? I needed this job. I just wanted to let you know that I am available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, weddings, parties and anything else you need.”

Depp’s line about the “need for jobs” is a reference to the alleged financial problems he would be going through after being accused of domestic violence by Heard and losing several jobs in Hollywood – including his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

“Johnny Depp’s VMA cameo is completely repulsive,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Depp at the VMAs was a great move,” celebrated another. “I thought it was funny, but it’s still daring…”, pondered a third.

Someone even said: “Hollywood loves to remind the world how he lives protecting abusers (…) Johnny Depp has nothing to do with the VMAs, but he still showed up there”.

Johnny Depp x Amber Heard: understand the case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married between 2015 and 2017. They sued each other for defamation and exchanged reports of physical assault and psychological abuse.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on trial in Fairfax, Virginia (Photo: reproduction)

While the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor won on the three charges he had made against Amber Heard, the actress only won for one of her complaints against the actor: that she had been defamed when one of her ex-husband’s lawyers said she orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared with her ex.

With the decision of the jury, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay 2 million dollars in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress had to pay 15 million dollars to the ex. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.