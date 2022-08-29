Leaked list of finalist actresses for Invisible Woman

A new reboot of Fantastic Four is on the way, this one being first produced by Marvel Studios, which recently set the film’s release date for November 8, 2024.

Previously, the new film would be directed by Jon Watts, the director of the Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland, but who ended up announcing his departure after justifying having to take a break from superhero films.

However, last week it was revealed that Matt Shakman (WandaVision; game of Thrones) will be the new director of Fantastic Fourand that Marvel still prepares more news for D23, which takes place on September 10th.

According to rumors, that’s where the studio will announce the cast of the team’s new film, and now the insider GreatPhasewho has previously hit it off, revealed the supposed list of finalist actresses for the role of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

The six names are: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Jodie Comer, Phillipa Soo, Saoirse Ronan and Vanessa Kirby. Check it out below:

🚨| According to GreatPhase, these were the names he heard to play Sue Storm in the MCU: lily james

Amanda Seyfried

Phillipa Soo

Jodie Comer

Saoirse Ronan

Vanessa Kirby pic.twitter.com/GsSre3inUZ — Fantastic Four Brazil (@4FantasticoBRA) August 29, 2022

Fantastic Four will be a Marvel Studios reboot, the team’s first film to be produced by the studio. There is no release date yet. The characters have had three film adaptations, two of medium success, and one a failure.

The unanimity is that no film has honored the characters in the way they deserve. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is expected to finally get it! Announced in December 2020, director Jon Watts (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy) HAS LEFT helm of the film! His replacement is Matt Shakman, who shone in the direction of WandaVision!

Still without a cast, the film is CONFIRMED to hit theaters on the day November 8, 2024. In addition to officially being the start of Phase 6 of the MCU!