Leaker leaks two possible GeForce RTX 4070 specs

Leaks reveal possible settings for bandwidth and VRAM

New leaks about the specs of the Geforce RTX 4070 GPU gives NVIDIA appeared on social media this Monday (29). The main information that popped up was about the memory configurations of the models based on the RTX 4070, in addition to the supposed bandwidth assigned to them.

Possible RTX 4070 specs

the leaker kopitethrough your account at twitterprovided specifications for possible four different SKUs (which is a product control unit, for model identification) different: 340, 341, 336, and 337. These variants would have separate board designs, with pairs 340/341 and 336/337 being encompassed by the same SKU, with one being used as a reference for the Founders Edition and the other having semi-custom designs by partners.

Some information – unofficial -, involving the RTX 4070 models:

340/341 would be based on the full AD104 GPU (AD104-400) with 7680 FP32 cores (CUDA). The model would have 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, 192-bit bus and 21 Gbps modules, which will provide a maximum bandwidth of 504 GB/s;

336/337 would possibly be based on a reduced AD104 GPU (AD104-275) with 56 streaming multiprocessors (7168 CUDA cores); memory limited to 10 GB and a narrower bus width to 160 bits;

Both models would have speeds of 21 Gbps, but with the SKU 336/337 models getting 84 GB/s lower bandwidth;

Previously, rumors indicated that the cards would have a total power of 300W TBP, in recent leaks, the indication is 285W or 250W, depending on the model.

Still without much official information, but with the proximity of a possible launch – it is speculated that the RTX 4070 will arrive in October, along with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 models -, what remains is to wait and wait for some rumors to come true. .

NVIDIA CEO Marks Event, May Announce GeForce RTX 40 Cards in September

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, leaves the kitchen for the stage at GTC2022 on the 20th of September



…..

Source: kopite