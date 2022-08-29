Leal highlights the team’s evolution in victory over Japan

The men’s volleyball team had a more relaxed game this Sunday in relation to their debut against Cuba: a 3-0 win over Japan. asians.

“We played a beautiful game, and we improved from our debut. This is a very important victory, it brought more confidence. We are on the right track. I am doing my job like everyone else in the team. the biggest objective is the victory of the team”, commented the pointer Leal.

Octaves, here we come! THE #male selection defeated Japan 3-0 (25/21, 25/18 and 25/16), in Ljubljana, and advanced to the World Cup. #Loyal was the highest scorer of the game: 17 hits. On Tuesday, the team faces Qatar, at 6 am (Brasília time), at the end of the 1st phase. pic.twitter.com/MdZfCKmIuo — CBV (@volley) August 28, 2022

Despite the defensive volume of the Japanese, the Brazilian team managed to impose itself in the attack with 39 points against 29 of the opponents. Blocking also made the difference with nine points. In the individual aspect, the highlights were the Leal pointer, the highest scorer of the match with 17 hits (13 attack, two block and two serve), and the opposite Wallace, who scored 13 (11 attack and two block).

“We managed to organize our defense and blocking system well, we studied the opponent very well. We started the game with some difficulty, mainly due to the merits of their serve. We knew about this potential. But in the blocking part we played very well, we managed to structure ourselves, we scored the main Japanese players and we created a volume”, highlighted the central Lucão.

With the result, the Brazilian team took the first position of group B, and guaranteed an early spot for the round of 16. To close the first phase of the competition, the team led by Renan Dal Zotto faces Qatar this Tuesday (30.08), at 6 am (GMT).

“We knew it would be a tense game, because Japan has been growing every year and demands a lot from the opponents. We started with difficulties with their serve, but we were patient and reorganized. they had 30. This is important data, as it shows how well our blocking and defense system worked today. We are happy for the early classification and the evolution of the team”, concluded Renan Dal Zotto, coach of the men’s national team.