List of cell phones that will be without WhatsApp released

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

O Whatsapp will be blocked on some users’ phones because of the new update and therefore it will be incompatible with older operating systems. Some phones are included in this list and have both Android and iOS (from iPhones) operating system. The measure will take effect in October 2022.

The company said that every year it analyzes which devices have the oldest software and the fewest number of users to define which ones will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. As a result, some devices will not receive the latest security updates or functionality needed to operate WhatsApp.

What are the cell phone models that will no longer operate on WhatsApp?

Check out below some cell phone models where Whatsapp will stop working.

Apple: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Samsung: Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2.

LG: Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6 , Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Huawei: Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

ZTE: ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987.

Messaging app news

Currently, some Whatsapp users are already using the new platform that allows them to react to messages with emojis. The new feature is slowly rolling out to those using Android and iOS.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

At first, it is possible to react to the content in six different ways, such as thumbs up, heart, crying with laughter, amazed, crying with sadness and hands together emojis. This tool saves Whatsapp users time and more reactions are being added to the feature.

The company has not set a deadline for all users to be able to use the novelty. However, it is important to note that to have this feature available as soon as possible, it is necessary to update the application.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alex Photo Stock / shutterstock.com