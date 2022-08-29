LIVE – AMD will announce new Ryzen 7000 processors and AM5 motherboards TODAY

Let’s follow the AMD event where the company’s CEO will announce the new processors and chipsets/motherboards

Tonight at 20:00 Brasilia time to OMG will announce the long-awaited series of processors Ryzen 7000based on Zen4 architecture. In addition to the processors, a series of new chipsets and along with them several other novelties, such as the AM5 socket that will also debut the new LGA pinout concept. Support for DDR5 memories, PCIe 5.0 for PCI-Express x16 and M.2 slots and native Wi-Fi 6E by the chipset are also among the novelties, which promise to put the new line of processors at the top in performance and supported technologies.

And to know everything about this subject, we will do our traditional LIVE to follow the event, starting at 19:30 pm, with a brief warm up. LIVE will be a little different, with Fabio Feyh and Cassiano Presoto on the bench, and Diego Kerber coming straight from the USA during LIVE.

For those who are a little out of the loop, here’s a very complete article about the main news that chipsets and motherboards will bring:

