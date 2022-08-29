Luís Castro says that Botafogo dominated the first half and could at least have drawn, but regrets: ‘Justice in football is about goals’

The coach Luís Castro stated that the Botafogo was much superior in the first half, he didn’t see a dominance of the Flamengo in the final stage and considered that Glorioso could have at least added a point when analyzing the setback for the red-blacks by 1 to 0 this Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

– The team confirmed the work week on the field, it had been a very good week and we had addressed several topics for the game. The team always gave a positive response to what they had to do on the field. The first half shows this more, it was dominated by us and Flamengo, despite all the power they have, we created situations, they had a lot of difficulty getting the ball out and the game was controlled. Unfortunately, in football, the result often does not follow this merit – he said.

– In the second half there was a more balanced game, there were some of our units that started to drop in production due to physical fatigue, because those who control the game and press high have this wear. The goal happens in a misfit that is normal in a new line. In our opinion, the fairest result would be a draw, but justice in football… If there had to be a winner it could be us, but in football, justice is in the goals – concluded Castro.