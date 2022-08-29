Margot Robbie and John David Washington on poster; Look

Amsterdamthe new feature from David O. Russell which has a renowned cast of stars, won a new poster released by 20th Century Studios. In the image, we can check the protagonist trio formed by Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Christian Bale.

“Let love, murder and conspiracy begin”, says the caption of the art. Check it out below.

The poster arrives just over a month after the release of the first trailer, released in July. Described as “a fascinating and richly intrinsic tale that brilliantly interweaves historical fact with fiction”, the detective story follows the three close friends suspected of murder.

The film also has a cast made up of Anya Taylor-Joy, Kevin Hart, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiro, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon and Mike Myers.

Amsterdam hits Brazilian cinemas in October 6, 2022.

