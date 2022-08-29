Margot Robbie is featured in new Amsterdam psychedelic poster

Amsterdam

Amsterdam, the new film by director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), had its premiere early and marketing is starting to heat up, with the right to the first official poster of the production.

publicity

20th Century Studios released this Monday (29) a never-before-seen psychedelic poster for the feature, highlighting the figures of Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington.

publicity

CHECK IT ALSO

list of millions

Amsterdam is the new film from David O. Russell, director of Bright Side and American Hustle. and his first movie project since 2015, when he released Joy: The Name of Success, with Jennifer Lawrence.

The film’s stellar cast includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana and Rami Malek.

publicity

Amsterdam is currently scheduled to hit Brazilian cinemas on November 4th of this year.

Advertising