Maria Beltrão reveals a remarkable moment and says what she felt: “I cried”

Presenter of É de Casa, Maria Beltrão gets emotional and tells how it was to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican

During the É de Casa program, the presenter Maria Beltrão how was the experience of meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican. Maria Beltrão reported that at the time she was very nervous and ended up committing some gaffes with the religious leader. The presenter revealed that she took some sweets as a gift, but the pope thought it was to bless.

“When I saw myself in front of the pope, until I explained that those sweets were for him… I think I spoke Javanese, he didn’t understand anything I said, I was very nervous, and he went out blessing the sweets. I got more and more nervous, I opened the candy box and said to him: ‘Papa, it’s for you and you don’t get fat’”, said Maria Beltrão.

“He looked at it and said, ‘Oh, get fat!’” she said, which made her fellow programmates laugh. Maria Beltrão said that when she hugged him, she made the church leader get dirty with makeup. “He looked at me very seriously. and said he had a question. And me shaking his hand, because when I’m nervous, I do everything wrong. Until the Pope asked: ‘Is cachaça water? ‘. And then I slapped the pope and said: ‘I think it is, Holy Father, because I drink a lot’”, she reported, stating that the Pope started to laugh.

“This is a personal project of mine. I am a practicing Catholic and I have many things to be thankful for. I dreamed of meeting Pope Francis. I wish I had met Benedict XVI too, but I didn’t get a chance. And I had a blessing, it had to be on the 24th”, said Maria Beltrão.

Maria Beltrão reported that when she learned that she would have the chance to meet the Pope, she cried for half an hour. “I cried for half an hour, [ao saber] that he would have the opportunity to greet the Pope. I thought I would just see him,” he declared.

