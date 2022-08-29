Marijuana Becomes More Popular Than Tobacco Cigarettes in US, Survey Says | Health

For the first time, more US citizens regularly smoke marijuana than tobacco cigarettes. The data is from a survey of consumer habits carried out at the end of July and released in mid-August by Gallup, an American research company.

According to the survey, 16% of respondents said they had smoked marijuana in the week before the survey, while 11% said they had smoked tobacco cigarettes in the same period.

The rate of regular marijuana use among the US population is the highest in Gallup’s historical series, which began in 2013. That year, 7% said they used marijuana regularly.

The survey also asks if the person has smoked marijuana at least once. In 1969, the first time the data was collected, 4% of respondents said they had tried marijuana at some point. The index reached a peak in 2021, at 49%, and in 2022 it was at 48%.

On the other hand, tobacco cigarette consumption in the US is falling. The peak came in 1954, with 45% of respondents saying they had smoked cigarettes in the week before the survey. Since 2010, the highest rate was 22%, recorded in the same year.

Also according to Gallup, in the 18-34 age group, 30% said they smoke marijuana and 8% said they smoke tobacco cigarettes. The scenario is reversed among the elderly. Among Americans over age 55, 14% said they smoke tobacco cigarettes and 7% said they smoke marijuana.

Among people aged 35 to 54, 16% said they had smoked marijuana in the week before the survey and 10% said they had smoked tobacco cigarettes in the same period.