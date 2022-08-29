Movie May Have Ben Affleck and Another Batman, Says Jason Momoa Rolling Stone

Ben Affleck Was Seen On The Set Of Aquaman 2 And Rumors About Batman In The Movie Have Grown

participation of Ben Affleck in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is closer to being confirmed. the interpreter of Batman at the DCEU – until arrival of Robert Pattinson – appeared on the set of the feature film, and Jason Momoa hinted at what is to come.

“Well, I can’t tell you anything about the meeting [com Affleck]. Maybe he’s in the movie, and maybe we have less or more Batmans in the movie. Yes, maybe it’s more than one. Who knows? I can’t give you much information,” the interpreter of Aquaman stated in an interview with Associated Press.

+++ READ MORE: Jason Momoa hurt his eye on the set of Aquaman 2: ‘I’m getting old’

The cinematic universe of A.D does not follow conventional timelines, and it is common to see more than one actor playing the same character in studio films at the same time. One of the examples is the jokerlived by three different actors in recent years: Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan.

in the next movie Flash – threatened by the protagonist’s polemics, Ezra Miller – the presence of an even older Batman is confirmed: Michael Keaton. Beyond, Ben Affleck must also interpret the Bat Man.

+++READ MORE: What does Aquaman 2’s title reveal about the sequel’s story?

More about Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman 2 is one of the most anticipated DC movies by fans in 2022. The sequel will continue the narrative of the hero played by Jason Momoa in the eponymous 2018 film that grossed more than $ 1 billion at the worldwide box office.

The protagonist will need the help of brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to fight the return of Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). In addition to Momoathe production has names such as Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Randall Park, Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Pilou Asbæk.

The film is expected to premiere on March 17, 2023.