Natalie Portman’s TV Series Stops Filming After Shooting Threats

Natalie Portman had a scare last Friday (26) with the crew of her new horror miniseries, “Lady in The Lake”. According to police forces in the city of Baltimore, in the United States, drug dealers in the region threatened to start a shootout against the team.

James Moses, a representative of the Baltimore Police Department, said in an interview with the local vehicle The Baltimore Banner that the drug group asked for US$50,000, equivalent to more than R$250,000, not to open fire on the entire production team.

According to James, “Production leaders decided to be cautious and reschedule filming after finding another location.”

One of the miniseries’ producers, Endeavor Content, released a statement after the incident.

“The safety of our crew, cast and everyone working on our productions is our highest priority, and we appreciate that no one was injured. Production will resume with increased safety measures going forward,” the company said in a statement. statement published by the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

The filming location will change, according to Baltimore Police. There is no premiere date set for the miniseries, which will tell the story of a journalist, played by Natalie Portman, who investigates a murder in the 1960s.