National Lesbian Visibility Day: See 10 Movies About Women’s Love Stories | pop

Today, 29/8, is celebrated the National Lesbian Visibility Day. The date was established in Brazil 26 years ago, during the 1st National Lesbian Seminar (SENALE), organized by the Rio de Janeiro Lesbian Collective (COLERJ). Since then, the 29th of August has become a milestone in the struggle of lesbians for the visibility of their rights and position in society.

To celebrate the date, we have separated 10 films that show, in a sensitive and representative way, love stories between women. Check the list below.

Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, “Carol” is set in 1950s New York and tells the story of Therese Belivet, a toy store saleswoman. One day, she meets Carol, an elegant and mysterious client. Quickly, the two women, who are dissatisfied with their lives, start to get involved and set off on a trip across the United States, where they must resist intolerance and prejudice to live their passion.

2. ‘Blue Is the Warmest Color’ (2013)

The French feature shows the trajectory of Adèle, a teenager who faces the challenges of coming of age. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a charming blue-haired girl, Emma, ​​with whom she begins an intense relationship. In addition to the insecurity of a homosexual first love, the film also portrays the difference between the characters’ classes.

The romantic-biographical drama, directed by Bruno Barreto, is based on the real love story between American poet Elizabeth Bishop and Brazilian architect Lota de Macedo Soares, lived by Gloria Pires. In the plot, Bishop decides to leave for Rio de Janeiro in search of inspiration for his verses, spending a few days at the house of a college friend, Mary, who lives with Lota. At first, Elizabeth and Lota don’t get along, but they soon fall in love with each other.

4. ‘Romance Between the Lines’ (2018)

Like “Rare Flowers”, the movie “Romance Between the Lines” is also based on a true story. This time, from two 20th century writers: the young author Vita Sackville-West, who is starting a successful career, and the already renowned Virginia Woolf. When Vita and Virginia’s paths cross, the two begin a passionate but forbidden love affair.

5. ‘The Perfume of Memory’ (2016)

We have one more Brazilian movie on the list. This novel directed by Oswaldo Montenegro – and based on his homonymous song – tells the love story between Ana and Laura. Women have many affinities, but also differences. Ana keeps a mysterious secret that can bring the two closer or further apart.

6. ‘Disobedience’ (2017)

Starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, the film features Romit (Weisz), a photographer and rabbi’s daughter who was kicked out of her religious community for revealing an interest in a colleague, who is currently married. After his father’s death, Romit decides to return to her hometown, and there, that passion reawakens.

7. ‘Love By Right’ (2015)

Laurel and Stacie are a couple whose lives are turned upside down when they discover that the former has a terminal illness. Laurel fights for her partner to receive her pension benefits after her death, but the authorities don’t want to recognize the same-sex union. The film features Elliot Page and Julianne Moore in the lead roles.

8. ‘Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire’ (2019)

In this French production, Marianne is a young painter in 18th century France, tasked with painting a portrait of Héloïse for her wedding, without her knowing. Spending her days watching Héloïse and her nights painting, Marianne finds herself getting closer and closer to her model. Gradually, their relationship turns into an intense and passionate relationship.

9. ‘My Moms and Dad’ (2010)

Jules and Nic are lesbians who have lived together for nearly 20 years and have two teenage children named Joni and Laser, conceived through artificial insemination. Unbeknownst to their mothers, the two meet their biological father, with whom they form emotional bonds, and begin to cause conflicts in the family. The film stars Julianne Moore and Anette Benning.

10. ‘Real Marriage’ (2014)

