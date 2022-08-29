Negotiation of Cotia cubs brings millionaire value to São Paulo’s coffers this season

With Manchester United and Ajax agreeing to negotiate Antony, São Paulo should receive around R$96.6 million.

This is because Tricolor holds 20% of the profit right to what is agreed regarding the sale of the athlete – which was revealed at the club’s base.

In 2020, the Morumbi club sold Cotia’s calf to Ajax for around R$74 million. In this negotiation, this point regarding the profit in future negotiations of the young player was agreed.

The negotiation of athletes revealed in the base of São Paulo has been willingly to the club’s coffers this season. Only this year, the club profited from six athletes revealed in Cotia.

In addition to Antony, who will earn almost R$100 million, Gabriel Sara, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Tuta and David Neres are also included in this list.

Gabriel Sara was traded in July this year. Tricolor completed the sale of the player to Norwich City, from England, for around 11 million pounds (approximately R$ 70 million).

São Paulo also had the sale of Marquinhos, announced at Arsenal. However, due to contractual problems, the athlete was transferred to the English team for R$18.5 million.

Casemiro also joins the account. The transfer of the midfielder, revealed in Cotia, from Real Madrid to Manchester United went through something similar to what happened to Antony.

Also due to the solidarity mechanism for being a training club, São Paulo was entitled to 3.34% of the negotiation. Adding the goals included, the total amount that Manchester United paid for the player was close to 70 million pounds (R$ 428 million). Thus, Tricolor was entitled to approximately R$12.2 million.

In May of this year, the renewal of Tuta with Eintracht Franfurt-ALE until 2026 also earned the coffers of the Morumbi club. At the time of its sale, the German club paid São Paulo 1.8 million euros (R$ 7.6 million) for 70% of the economic rights. With the renewal, he sold for R$ 8 million the 30% of the rights that were still with Tricolor.

As for David Neres, the 25-year-old’s trade to Benficain June, generated the amount of R$ 2.5 million.

As reported by the Portuguese press, Benfica paid around R$83 million to Shakhtar Donetsk to have the former São Paulo player play. Following FIFA’s solidarity rule, as a club that formed Neres, Tricolor was entitled to 3% of the total paid by the Portuguese.

In this way, now with the amount that the club will receive for Antony, around R$210 million came from players from the base. And it is not now that Cotia alleviates the situation of São Paulo in the most diverse ways.

São Paulo faces an estimated debt of around R$700 million. The entry of these values ​​related to the names revealed in the team’s base helps to ‘unburden’ the situation a little.