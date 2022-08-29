Neil Gaiman reveals his Doctor Strange movie rejected by Marvel

As much as many fans think that, the first Doctor Strange movie wasn’t released in 2016, but in 1978, although it doesn’t have much to do with the character we know.

In addition to the animated movie released in 2007, another Doctor Strange movie was being the subject of interest from Neil Gaiman and Guillermo Del Toro in that same year.

Yes, the legendary writer of Sandman and many other works wanted to write a Doctor Strange movie that would be directed by Guillermo Del Toro, and that project was presented to Marvel, however…

Participating in the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Neil Gaiman addressed his relationship with Marvel Studios and gave new details about his Doctor Strange movie that never happened:

“Kevin and I have talked a few times over the years about things. The only one I wish, though chances are probably, I think the way they did it commercially was better than… but I remember 2007, having minimalist conversations with Kevin Feige about ‘What about Doctor Strange?’ So, talking to Guillermo Del Toro, Guillermo and I having these ideas about Doctor Strange and starting the beginning, me starting the conversation with Kevin about ‘I could do Doctor Strange with Guillermo.’ And basically they said, “We just want to focus on the main characters right now. Doctor Strange is moving up the line, we don’t want to go there.’”

Gaiman also revealed that he wanted Strange’s origin story to take place in the 1920s or 1930s. He noted the late Steve Ditko’s influence as something he would like to bring to an adaptation:

“There were some nice things about him. My favorite thing about Doctor Strange was the idea of… the only thing we really wanted to do was have his adventures, make him become an alcoholic and a doctor freak, all that kind of stuff, happened in the 1920s. The idea is that he went through all of that and the training to become the greatest magician in the world, maybe in the early 30’s, late 20’s, and he’s lived in Greenwich Village for 90 years looking the same in his place, and nobody really understand. We kind of liked that idea, and he would have run out of time. But other than that, it would have been sort of Steve Ditko, because, you know, this is the best.”

Would you like to have seen this movie released? Perhaps a “remake” or a side story, totally separate from the MCU would be interesting to see, especially in the hands of Gaiman and Del Toro. Tell us there!

