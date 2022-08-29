Netflix: Here’s how much the cheapest plan with ads should cost

According to exclusive information given to the Bloomberg, Netflix’s new ad-supported subscription plan already has a price estimate. The value has not yet been made official by the company, but it gives an estimate of how much the novelty should cost.

The sources of Bloomberg say that the cheapest Netflix plan with ads go cost between $7 and $9, below the current cheapest plan, which costs US$ 9.99 (R$ 25.90 in Brazil). That is, proportionally speaking, the plan could cost values ​​from R$ 18 in our countryfollowing the leak line.

However, the most basic subscription that the streaming service has today does not grant access to the image in High definition. The HD plan costs $15.99 (R$39.90 in Brazil), while the 4K subscription costs US$19.99 (or R$55.90 for Brazilian subscribers).

Plan with ads to be launched for testing between October and DecemberSource: Reproduction: CardMapr.nl/Unsplash

How will Netflix work with ads

According to the Bloombergthe new Netflix option should be launched for testing later this year, between october and december. The platform is still negotiating with advertisers and must keep its original content free of advertisements.

Also according to exclusive information, the advertisements should not be segmented — that is, most viewers should watch the same commercials, with no profile targeting and no repeats. In addition, the estimated frequency is 4 minutes per hour of content.