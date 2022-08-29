Netflix Movie ‘The Pain Hustlers’: What We Know So Far

Netflix’s biggest hit at the 2022 Cannes festival is Emily Blunt’s new feature film. The new movie, which is called Pain swindlerswill be on the line wolf of wall street. Here’s a summary of everything we know about the movie so far.

Director Davis Yates is set to direct the new Netflix movie. Yates is best known for being the lead director of the Harry Potter franchise, having directed four Harry Potter entries, as well as Fantastic Beasts and its sequels, both released and yet to come. the roadmap for Pain swindlers It was written by Wells Tower.

Netflix reportedly paid a large sum of $50 million for the rights to this film. Previously it was created at Sony

Lawrence Gray will produce under his Gray Matter Productions banner alongside David Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures. Here’s what else we know about Pain swindlers:

what is the plot of Pain swindlers?

Pain swindlers is said to be tonally similar to films like The Great Short, Cheating and the wolf of Wall Street. Here’s the movie’s official logline:

The film centers on Liza Drake (Blunt), a high school dropout who dreams of a better life for herself and her daughter, who takes a job with a bankrupt pharmaceutical start-up in a sallow mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, courage and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

The film is set to be loosely based on a 2018 New York Times interactive film called The Pain Hustlers. Evan Hughes is the author behind the article who on his own website describes it as follows:

“The New York Times Magazine, “The Pain Hustlers”, an article on the history of Insys Therapeutics, published in May 2018, before the case against the company’s top executives went to trial.”

who is released Pain swindlers?

As of May 2022, only Emily Blunt is known to star Pain swindlers. Blunt will play Liza Drake, a single mother who starts her own company and, after her success, finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy. Blunt’s recent credits include the horror hit a quiet place and its continuation, as well as Jungle cruise. She will also star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming star-studded film. Oppenheimer.

Chris Evans best known for playing captain America for the MCU and will appear in the next Netflix movie, the gray manis also set to star in the new movie.

On August 29, 2022, Netflix announced that it had completed the cast, including:

Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride, upcoming Book Club 2: The Next Chapter)

(Father of the Bride, upcoming Book Club 2: The Next Chapter) Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, near Argylle)

(Schitt’s Creek, near Argylle) Jay Duplass (Industry, The President)

(Industry, The President) Brian d’Arcy James (Spotlight, West Side Story)

(Spotlight, West Side Story) Chloe Coleman (My spy, marry me)

What is the production status of Pain swindlers?

THR reports that filming is scheduled to begin in August 2022.

Netflix Pain swindlers is currently in production as of August 22, 2022

Must be filmed by October 25, 2022.

The entirety of filming is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

What is the Netflix release date for Pain swindlers?

Netflix has not announced any dates for Pain swindlersbut considering its very early stage of development, we can expect a 2023 release date.

are you looking forward to Pain swindlers come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.