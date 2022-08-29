Netflix releases in September 2022

September is the beginning of spring and also the beginning of many premieres on Netflix. Streaming took advantage of the arrival of the new season to blossom new seasons of long-awaited series, in addition to major premieres in the movie corner.

The highlight of this month that begins is precisely the “fictional biography” of one of the greatest flowers in the history of cinema. blonde brings none other than the actress Ana de Armas to tell the story of Marilyn Monroe, one of the icons of Hollywood and a figure that inhabits our imagination to this day.

The feature is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates and walks through the star’s complicated life and draws attention to the excellent characterization of the protagonist. And expectations are excellent, as the adaptation was part of the 2022 Official Selection of the Venice Film Festival — which already makes it a production that could already arrive to dig an Oscar nomination.

But for those looking for lighter stories to depilate the liver in this month that has everything to be very stressful for everyone, we have the new seasons of Snake Kai and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In fact, in the case of police comedy, the month of September is even more remarkable, as we are talking about the final season of the series. In other words, you can prepare your goodbyes for Jake Peralta and his companions.

If you are a fan of national content, Netflix still brings Brazilian comedy Neighbors, with Leandro Hassum, and a new detective series to get everyone hooked in front of the TV. In Holywe follow two police officers in search of the biggest drug dealer in the world, but with one small caveat – no one has any idea who he is.

But not only that. The list of Netflix releases in September has many more movies, series, documentaries, cartoons and anime for you to watch. Below, you can check out the complete list of all the news coming to the platform this month.

