Netflix’s Best Original Movie for All Years Since 2015

Netflix has been making movies for 7 years out of the 25 there are (at least under the Netflix Original banner). It’s strange to believe that this company has been in our lives for so long. They’ve come a long way from the “Red Envelope” days and one of the most significant steps they’ve taken to date has been to start producing their own movies.

After their first big move to offer streaming content in 2007, the logical next step was to skip the licensing process altogether and start making their own series and movies. With hits on the TV side with critical hits like house of cards & Orange is the new blackNetflix started making its own original movies in 2015.

Since Netflix started their filmmaking journey, they have produced over 1,000 Netflix original movies.

As a critic and podcaster who has covered Netflix original movies since late 2018 with retrospective film reviews from the beginning, I thought I’d commemorate Netflix’s massive celebration with a list of my favorites for each year of the studio’s existence.

2015 – beasts without a nation

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

In its inaugural year, Netflix made two original films: beasts without a nation & The Ridiculous 6.

While the $250 million mega-deal for Sandler was making all the headlines to begin with, it was “True Detective” season 1’s standout director Cary Joji Fukunaga. They gave Netflix its first taste of critical success with the release of beasts without a nation in October 2015.

Based on the novel of the same name by Uzodinma Iweala, the film follows a young boy, Agu, played by Abraham Attah. He becomes a child soldier in his country, which is undergoing a brutal civil war. In a harrowing coming-of-age tale that no one should have to endure, the film gives an unflinching look at the grooming of child soldiers in war-torn regions of the world, including drug use, sexual abuse and fear of death.

The beasts launched Netflix into the film festival and award season that would become perennial mainstays. The film was in the top competition at the prestigious Venice Film Festival and a Special Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival. Attah and Idris Elba would be recognized for their work as winners at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2016, and Elba won Best Supporting Actor at the SAG Awards.

2016 – The fundamentals of care

Director: Rob Burnett

With Netflix’s expansion to 17 original films in 2017, the field might have been a little crowded for this choice, but for me, only one movie stood out as one of the most exciting films this studio has ever made: The fundamentals of care.

Making the most of Paul Rudd’s entry into the ultra-popular Marvel Cinematic Universe with his lead role in Ant Man the year before, Netflix snatched the rights to this film ahead of its Closing Night premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Based on Jonathan Evision’s novel “The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving,” this incredibly moving and hilarious road drama follows the story of Ben, an unemployed writer sunk by a family loss and avoiding his wife’s impending divorce papers, who becomes a caregiver for 18-year-old Trevor (Craig Roberts) who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. While this may not seem like the start of a fun and heartwarming story, I guarantee the chemistry and dark, sarcastic humor is what makes the film rise above the fray. Paul Rudd may be the bankable headliner (and perhaps the glue on this talented ensemble), but the film belongs to its young stars Craig Roberts and pop singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Gomez’s rebellious character Dot opens the film as an awakening for Roberts’ Trevor. He is often open about his sexual frustration as a young man in a wheelchair dealing with his illness.



2017 – The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Director: Noah Baumbach

While I’m an older Millennial who was raised on Adam Sandler’s outrageous ’90s comedies (Stop looking at me, Swan!), I’m constantly in awe of the variety of characters and film projects the Sandman has given us over the last 20 years. years old. Since his work on Punch Drunk Love in 2002, he has surprised critics and fans alike with his more serious roles that blend his trademark rage and rage with a more deeply felt contemplative essence.

Under the guidance and direction of independent film god Noah Baumbach (Kicking and Screaming, The Squid and the Whale), Sandler leads an impressive cast as Danny Meyerowitz, the recently unemployed son of retired sculptor and professor Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman). The latter has to move in with his father after his separation from his wife.

If you are a fan of dysfunctional families or are struggling with one of your own, this movie must be seen. While Dustin Hoffman plays Harold Meyerowitz’s outraged narcissism at an elite level, it’s the misfit brothers played by Sandler, Ben Stiller and Elizabeth Marvel that make this movie shine. In 2017, this film was certainly my favorite Baumbach offering (later surpassed) and my favorite of Sandler’s more serious roles (later surpassed by his role in 2019’s Uncut Gems).

2018 – Pomegranate

With all due respect to the ultra-popular Bird Box and the film that started my journey from Netflix original film, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, I would be remiss not to recognize the first Netflix Best Picture nominee, Roma, who would go on to win. 3 Oscars for Best International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography.

In this incredibly personal film by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, Roma takes us through a year in the life of a middle-class maid in Mexico City in the early 1970s. The film is a semi-autobiographical look at Cuaron’s upbringing in the Colonial Roma neighborhood. of Mexico City. Against the backdrop of civil unrest and violent protests against paramilitary groups, Roma explores themes of class, gender inequality and the assimilation of indigenous peoples in the most intimate and visceral ways.

2019 – Story of a wedding

Director: Noah Baumbach

Remember how I said that The Meyerowitz Stories would later be surpassed in Baumbach’s filmography rankings? Well this is the movie! Marriage Story is not only my favorite Baumbach movie, but I believe it to be the best Netflix original movie to date.

In what would likely be described as an extremely personal film, Noah Baumbach’s sometimes harrowing and always raw depiction of a crumbling marriage takes us through the subtle and painful nuances of uncoupling, the struggles of co-parenting during divorce proceedings, and the intro of an Adam Driver singing that we didn’t know we needed.

Although Laura Dern ultimately won an Oscar for her supporting role in this film, the film is a prominent showcase for her co-stars, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Clearly, the internet agrees that the film’s most intense argument scene has been memorized a million times, including my favorite version of the dispute with Driver replaced by a Velociraptor. The internet always wins.

2020 – Your home

Director: Remi weeks

So happy to spotlight a non-prestige genre film! His House is a movie that caught me completely off guard in 2020. While it gained some buzz from Sundance that year, I barely had this movie on my radar. However, after watching the movie, I was speechless.

With haunting visuals and strong performances, this unique take on the “haunted house/ghost story” horror subgenre brings the immigrant experience into a new light… or darkness… depending on your perspective.

Themes of loss, class and race make this one of the most important and distinctive horror films I’ve seen in years. Remi Weekes’ directorial debut has made me an instant fan and I can’t wait to see what he can do next.

2021 – Tic, Tic… BOOM!

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

An incredible recipe for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s magic, an elite-level leading role performance, and one of the most unique angles in the artist’s fight for the top, Tic, Tic… BOOM! became one of the most watched and infectious movies Netflix has made to date. Andrew Garfield leaps off-screen in his frantic and deeply moving portrayal of Broadway legend Jonathan Larson on the cusp of his 30th birthday.

While this film takes the classic mold of a struggling artist, it doesn’t take us to the height of his career (Creating RENT) or his untimely death. The film focuses more on balancing relationships with the people who help him through and the enormous pressure of living up to his expectations early in his career. Add in the New York City backdrop of the 1980s AIDS epidemic and it might be the most grounded and heartfelt musical adaptation I’ve ever seen.

2022 (so far) – bump

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

OK! OK! I can’t get enough of the Sandman when he gets all serious!

I can also be an amazing sucker for a well-constructed sports drama, which is why bump it was eye candy in a spectacularly dull summer movie season for 2022.

Set in the modern day NBA and filled with a ton of today’s stars, the film centers around Stanley Sugarman, a former college basketball player and NBA scout, who discovers a phenomenal streetball player while in Spain and sees the perspective as his opportunity to regain respect and favor among his former peers in the league.

While the film features all the classic beats of a high-quality sports tale, what makes the film more unique is it puts the boy scout role on display and shows the parallel relationship of two men at different stages of their careers who need each other. . others desperate to survive the rigors of professional sports and the mental toll the recruiting process can take on anyone involved.

As a well-known basketball fanatic, this was the kind of movie Sandler was dying to see and shows. With impressive performances from current NBA players Juancho Hernangomez and Anthony Edwards, Hustle might be one of the best basketball movies we’ve seen in a long time.

Honorable mentions for the best movies on Netflix

The Irishman (Dir. Martin Scorsese)

Life Ahead (Dir. Edoardo Ponti)

Hunting Time (Dir. Yoon Sung-hyun)

The Mitchells vs The Machine (Dir. Michael Rianda)

The Lost Daughter (Dir. Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Dir. Jane Campion)

