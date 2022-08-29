New authorization for Brazilians to SEEK work in Portugal; see how it works

Nowadays, many Brazilian citizens have the desire to look for a job in another country. Among young people, this desire is even greater. According to research data from DataFolha, from 2022, 39% of young people aged 15 to 29 answered that they are very keen to leave Brazil.

There are several factors that can contribute to this reality. Among them, we can mention the difficulty of getting a job in the country and the low remuneration when it is equal to the cost of living. For those who want to work abroad, there was a new authorization regarding a document that can make life easier for Brazilians in Portugal.

New authorization to work in Portugal

The countries that are part of the CPLP (Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries) can count on good news. This is because the citizens of these countries are covered by a new measure regarding the granting of a work visa for those who wish to go to Portugal.

Thus, the countries covered by the new measure, in addition to Brazil, are: Angola, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Príncipe, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea and East Timor.

What the new measure does is that citizens of these countries have the right to stay in Portugal for 120 days to look for a job. There is the possibility of having an extension of up to 60 days.

In the case of obtaining a contract, the Brazilian citizen who immigrated to Portugal can apply for a residence permit in order to regularize their housing situation.

In addition, Brazilians, as well as citizens of other CPLP countries, will be able to count on easier access to both the Social Security and Registration number, for access to the National Health System, and the tax identification number, similar to our CPF.

Who can and how to apply?

The application for a work visa can be made by Brazilians even before leaving Brazil, at the consular posts in Portugal.

To be entitled to a visa, it is necessary that the person has a ticket back to Brazil purchased. This is because the visa has a duration and, if the person does not get a work contract within the specified time, he/she must return to the country of origin.

In addition, it is also necessary that the citizen does not have a criminal record.

However, even if the person has to return to the country of origin, it is possible to apply for the visa again. However, you will have to wait a year for this, taking into account the expiry of the previous visa.

