New crisis in China puts Xi Jinping and Communist Party on alert | World

Since the beginning of US-China trade tensions during Donald Trump’s administration, Xi Jinping’s China has been experiencing a problematic sequence of events that are heavily affecting its economic performance and putting Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party on high alert.

In addition to trade tariffs, sanctions on tech companies and party members, the pandemic, COVID Zero policy, tensions in the South China Sea, geopolitical antagonisms, and the risk of major construction companies failing, China finds itself with one of the worst droughts in recent years.

The drought has been affecting not only the operation of hydroelectric plants, but also hampering the transport of goods by waterways, since many tributaries of the Yellow River are dry. The non-functioning of hydroelectric plants is causing several cities to suffer blackouts, forcing an increase in the use of thermoelectric plants and harming the domestic industrial production chain.

“Covid zero” policy

The economy, already severely affected by the “zero Covid” policy, which led dozens of cities and millions of Chinese people to lockdowns that last until today, suffers a new blow with blackouts in important areas for industrial production.

At the beginning of the year, growth expectations were around 5.5%. Today, many analysts are considering Chinese growth to be below 3.5%, putting enormous pressure on Xi Jinping.