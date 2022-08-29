New rumor reinforces that iPhone 14 Pro will support 30W charging

There is very little time left before we have the official announcement of the iPhone 14, but the rumors circulating on the internet will not stop. Now, a new insider on Twitter reinforces the evidence that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 30W gallium nitride (GaN) charger. User DuanRui tweeted that Apple’s most advanced line of phones may support 30W starting from the fact that a brand of chargers would be sending new products to the press, adding that these accessories will be used with the new iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Pro series may use 30W charging power? Recently, a charger brand began to send new charger products to the media, and it will advertise the video experience of the iPhone 14 series. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 29, 2022

He also points out that the data cable provided is still Lightning – but the signs are that from the iPhone 15 onwards Apple will start to more widely adopt the USB-C port standard, especially to meet European Union requirements. In March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had already said that “Apple may launch its next GaN charger in 2022, supporting around 30W and in a new design”. While the company has released new 35W GaN charger options for the MacBook Air with M2 chip, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the iPhone 14 Pro supports faster charging capabilities — as it’s not new that many popular brands offer charging speeds. much larger than the Apple or Samsung standard.

















