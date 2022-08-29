Newspaper praises Neymar and Mbappé for making peace as ‘big boys’, but criticizes French and PSG ‘without magic’

PSG’s Supertrio was discreet and ended up being surprised at home in the Parc des Princes

O PSG finally was stopped at French Championship. This Sunday, playing at home in Parc des Princes, the Paris drew 1-1 with Monaco in a duel valid for the fourth round of the competition thanks to a penalty goal by Neymar.

In the 23rd minute, Neymar was awarded a penalty. Initially, the referee did not score. But after the VAR review, he noted the penalty.

Despite the recent controversy over who would be PSG’s official penalty taker and with Christophe Galtier ensuring that Mbappé was the number 1 taker, the French forward saw the Brazilian run alone to the mark, take the ball and position himself.

And in the charge, Neymar moved the goalkeeper and didn’t waste it, tying the game and making his sixth goal in France this season.

The French newspaper “Le Parisien”, in its chronicle of the match signed by journalist Dominique Severac, praised Mbappé and Neymar for having solved the “penaltygate”.

“This time, the penalty, the third of the season for Paris obtained at the Parc des Princes, was resolved between big boys who thought about the good of the team”says the chronicle, which also highlights that PSG did not have “magic” on the field.

In the players’ notes, “Le Parisien”, gave a 4 to Mbappé and criticized the Frenchman, who missed several goals “made”. “We know he’s more inspired than that. With several shots off target, he sometimes seemed to force his game and was unsuccessful hitting the post in front of an open goal.“.

Neymar got a 5.5, while Messi got a 5.