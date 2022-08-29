Neymar shines in a draw, Mbappé mocked and ‘controversy’ with Messi

Credit: Disclosure / Teampics / PSG

O fans.com prepared a summary of the main PSG news that happened this Sunday (28). Read on and stay up to date on Paris Saint-Germain. Check out!

Neymar shines in Paris Saint-Germain draw

Neymar, once again, was a key player for PSG in Ligue 1. In the French classic, between the Paris team and Monaco, the Brazilian was responsible for seeking a tie for Christophe Galtier’s team, after leaving behind the score.

Monaco surprised Paris Saint-Germain with an intense marking, in addition to Volland’s goal, in a lightning counterattack in the 20 minutes of the first half. And the attempts of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, on the side of the Parisians, stopped at the crossbar. But, in the second half, PSG came back better, and even created more opportunities. And in the 70th minute, with the help of VAR, the referee signaled the lime mark, after Neymar was brought down inside the area, and the Brazilian converted the penalty to level the score.

In addition, shirt 10 isolated himself in the artillery of the French Championship. Now there are 6 goals in 4 games in the competition.

Brazilian’s disaffected criticizes penalty kick

French journalist Daniel Riolo, Neymar’s disaffected, criticized Christophe Galtier’s decision to let shirt 10 take PSG’s penalty against Monaco. That’s because, in Riolo’s view, Kylian Mbappé would have to be the No. 1 taker in the duel.

“Mbappé was average. Neymar returned from the penalty spot, while Galtier stipulated that Mbappé would be the first batter. We don’t understand anything anymore, and in my head, I think that’s not okay,” said Daniel Riolo on After Footfrom the French channel RMC.

Controversy over the names of Neymar and Messi

The Champions League group stage draw put Israel’s Maccabi Haifa face to face with PSG and its stars. With that, it unleashed a great euphoria on the part of the Israeli fans and the team’s own players.

And two of them provoked discontent among the Israeli team’s coaching staff. Attacking midfielder Dolev Haziza and striker Omer Atzili reacted to the announcement of the two matches against PSG with posts on social media asking for a Lionel Messi shirt and one for Neymar.

“Shirt for us please @LeoMessi @neymarjr,” the players wrote.

As such, coach Barak Bakhar demanded that athletes remove the posts immediately. The players, therefore, quickly complied with the request of the Israeli team’s coach.

Asked about the request, Dolev Haziza revealed that Neymar and Messi, for him, are football gods.

“We saw the draw in our locker room. It was absolutely incredible, it was like a volcano. We will play against three of the best players in the world. It is huge! I still don’t believe it. It’s no secret that Neymar is my favorite player. He and Messi are football gods!”, said the athlete.

French newspaper reveals “enormous fear” of PSG with Neymar, Messi and Sergio Ramos

according to L’Team, the PSG leadership fears the post-Cup period, as today players like Neymar, Messi and Sergio Ramos are showing excellent physical shape; however, there is an understanding that they are preparing for the 2022 World Cup. Thus, the board is afraid that their athletes, after the FIFA competition, will have another preparation, which affects them physically and the club’s collective. .

“The debate, although premature, is already launched. The level of form of Parisians – Neymar, Messi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes… -, the collective balance invites them to have it often. But, in a very special season in which post-Cup matches are feared by management, Paris will need to have even more guarantees and show other resources. L’Teamwhich collects repertoire from Galtier’s team, aiming at the post-Cup.

mbappe mocked

Coach Galtier has ordered Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to alternate penalties for PSG throughout the season, after the controversy in which the two disputed a penalty against Montepelier two weeks ago.

However, this Sunday, in the draw against Monaco, when Neymar was penalized, he took charge of the charge and converted with extreme category and without Mbappé’s protest. In this way, many Internet users mocked the French. With ironies that mention that the Brazilian “humiliates” his teammate with his ability to move the goalkeeper, such as those that highlight that shirt 7 does not take a penalty with the team losing, among others.