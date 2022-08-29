Neymar’s disaffection in France detonates Galtier for the penalty charge

Credit: Reproduction

PSG hosted Monaco, this Sunday (28), and ended up in a 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes. The match was valid for the 4th round of the French Championship. The goal that ensured equality in the score in favor of the Parisian team came from Neymar’s feet. And the Brazilian suffered a penalty, in the second stage, and he converted with the usual category of the brand of lime. However, once again a penal charge was a matter of debate in France. That’s because Daniel Riolo, disaffected by shirt 10, criticized Christophe Galtier’s decision about Kylian Mbappé not being the number 1 collector in the duel.

Despite the setback, Paris Saint-Germain remains in the lead of Ligue 1. In fact, the Paris team missed the opportunity to score the fourth consecutive victory and maintain 100% of success in the local league. But that’s not what sparked a debate in the French media for the time being. Because the strangeness came when Verrati took the ball and passed it to Neymar, and the Brazilian, with extreme skill, converted the charge to guarantee a point in favor of the hosts in the confrontation.

The debate has to do with the fact that Mbappé was expected to be PSG’s official penalty taker, after the controversy two weeks ago, when the stars disputed a penalty kick, and generated an unease in the dressing room, but that they soon reached a common denominator.

And the protagonist of the discussion at the time is an old acquaintance of Neymar: journalist Daniel Riolo. The Frenchman has been one of the main critics of shirt 10 in the European country.

See the criticism of Neymar’s disaffection due to the penalty at PSG

“Mbappé was average. Neymar returned to score a penalty, while Galtier stipulated that Mbappé would be the first striker. We don’t understand anything else, and in my head, I think that’s not okay”, said Daniel Riolo in the After Footfrom the French channel RMC.

Daniel Riolo became disaffected with Neymar for criticizing the Brazilian’s physique last season. After the episode, he continued to mention controversial lines to the Brazilian.