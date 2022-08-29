Nubank: Do this to increase your card limit

When a person applies for a credit card from the Nubank, she has her credit history analyzed by fintech. In addition, the company makes a default risk projection, according to the applicant’s profile.

“We care about people’s financial health. We also take into account how much it is possible to release from the limit without the company taking risks of loss. Therefore, we think of a limit that is in accordance with the expenses presented on the card” justifies the digital bank.

Thus, if the tool is released, it is possible that the pre-approved limit does not please the customer. However, by taking a few steps it is possible to increase your card credit. See more below.

How to increase the Nubank limit?

According to Nubank, there are some behaviors that can contribute to increasing users’ credit card limit. Check what they are:

Do not delay the payment of credit card bills;

Exploit the current limit a lot, that is, use available credit;

Concentrate your spending on the Nubank card;

Avoid revolving credit;

Pay the total invoice by the due date stipulated by the digital bank;

Keep your income always up to date on the Nubank app.

Despite this, fintech informs that other data is analyzed, such as the relationship of customers with credit agencies and user behavior in purchases and payments. The customer’s history is also verified with the Nubank.

How to ask for a limit increase in the app?

In any case, customers can also request the increase through the app, just follow these steps:

Open the application; Click on credit card and then on “Adjust limit”; Select the “Request a raise” button; Enter the desired value; Click on the arrow to go to the next screen; Choose the reason; Ready!

Once this is done, just wait for the digital bank’s response.

How to adjust the credit card limit through the app?

However, in the application it is also possible to adjust the limit already available. First of all, you will need to access the application and then:

Go to the credit card tab and then click on ‘Adjust limit’; Then just drag the “droplet” to the left and decrease the value, or to the right and increase the value.