Nubank: Learn how to increase your card limit through the app

One of the most requested tools in the Nubank is fintech credit card. The digital bank card has no annual fee and offers several benefits. However, most of the time the limit granted is lower than expected.

So, check out some tips to increase your purple limit.

Focus expenses on your credit card

The first tip is to focus all your spending on the Nubank. That way, you can ensure that your entire limit will be well exploited, which can make it clear to fintech that you need more credit.

Keep CPF free of restrictions

One of the factors that can help you increase your fintech card limit is to keep your credit history intact. This happens when you are up to date with the payment of your debts, not being in default with Nubank or any other company, far from the CPF restriction.

Pay the bill on time

In addition to avoiding falling into debt, it is also important not to delay the payment of bills from the Nubank. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Develop a relationship with Nubank

It is also possible to strengthen ties with fintech by contracting other services available. The action can help you get a higher credit card limit.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.

How much does the money in NuConta do Nubank?

Digital banks are gaining more space in the financial market every day. Among the main ones is the Nubankone of the largest fintechs in Latin America.

Faced with so many uncomplicated, practical and unbureaucratic services, the question arises whether the money deposited in the digital account of the Nubank actually yields and, if yields, by what percentage it is calculated.

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

First of all, it is important to understand the rate of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI). In digital banking, the CDI is 100%, which means that the yields offered are approximately 12.65%.

For example: If you leave R$1,000 in your NuConta, in one month, there will be an increase of R$ 10, that is, R$ 1,010. It is worth mentioning that per year, the yield is higher than the savings account.

How to check the money in the Nubank account?

the customer of Nubank You can check your account balance through the app itself, on the home screen. Just access the digital platform and enter the digital account tab. In addition, you can view the account statement.

CDI rate

The CDI Rate, also known as the DI Rate, is considered the parameter for all fixed income income. Its operations are carried out daily, therefore, the rate is also constantly updated.

The percentage is calculated by Cetip (Central for Custody and Financial Settlement of Private Securities). Finally, to check the daily CDI rate, just access the B3 website.