NVIDIA shows off new AI tools for Omniverse

News was announced at the NVIDIA SIGGRAPH virtual event

THE NVIDIA continues to improve support for new technologies linked to its GPU and this time the news is related to artificial intelligence tools and Omniverse.

Through the virtual event NVIDIA SIGGRAPHthe company talked about the AI ​​implementations that will help animation professionals who make use of their GPUs and who will be able to enjoy the support of NVIDIA video cards allocated in servers, accessing them remotely.

Check out NVIDIA’s new tools

The NVIDIA SIGGRAPH event lasted just over 45 minutes and if you’re interested in seeing everything that happened, we’ll leave the video below – it’s in English, but subtitles in Portuguese can be enabled.

Let’s list the main additions and news regarding the tools that will be released by NVIDIA:

New generation of DLSS focused on professional artists, will allow more assertive development of 3D objects through GPUs, allowing artists to have a preview in third dimension before ordering the manufacture of the part;

3D Holographic Glasses, which promises a quiet experience without lights that normally cause dizziness and can be used for a longer period;

Audio2Face: voice tool aimed at creating more real expressions, as it uses the creator’s voice to map the movements. This is an AI tool that promises to help artists create more real and less “mechanical” characters;

Universe Scene Description (USD): technique created by Pixar Studios, it consists in the transmission, storage and generation of large amounts of data in 3D and that allows artists to manipulate this volume of data more easily. With the USD membership, NVIDIA hopes that the focus of its cards will not be just games, and with that has launched a new suite aimed at artists; OmniLive workflows will operate more easily with USD, ensuring more speed and performance for 3D workflow applications.

To access these resources, it is necessary to contact NVIDIA and request a quote.

Omniverse news

NVIDIA’s virtual world builder, Omniverse, is a multi-GPU scalable computing platform targeted at creations that demand high graphics performance. Used by hundreds of companies, the tool can range from creating avatars to complex architectural projects. And in support of NVIDIA announced the release of the ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine: Deep Search) package that “enables access to the diverse software tools and APIs necessary to leverage the wide range of essential skills for highly realistic and fully interactive avatars.”, according to the company.

With the launch of this package, the company hopes that professionals can optimize their work time, preventing them from getting lost looking for tools to complete their work. Allied to this, the launch of a neural network in Portuguese was announced – there are already networks in English and Spanish -, so that Brazilians can make better use of the available tools.

Two other new features are NVIDIA Machinima and Omniverse DeepSearch.

NVIDIA Machinima: technology that allows the creation of high resolution game scenes aided by the company’s video cards.

Omniverse DeepSearch: tool that allows a more refined search in several image banks at the same time and will help artists to find the ideal image for their projects.

“Since its launch, Omniverse has become a success and we are always looking for ways to improve it. With these novelties, sectors can further explore their frameworks, making quality work closer to expectations.” Marcio Aguiar, director of NVIDIA’s Enterprise division for Latin America.

Source: NVIDIA