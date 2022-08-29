OFFER│Moto G22 hits historic lowest price at Oi Place

O Moto G22 appeared at the beginning of this year as an option for a cheap device capable of supporting a standard routine of cell phone use, with social networks, sporadic games and some photos. If you are looking for a cell phone that does the job but without having to spend a lot for it, you will like the offer we found at the Oi Place store. It’s simply the lowest bid for Motorola’s newest release.

Moto G22 is at an incredible price at Oi Place

The Moto G22 arrived costing R$1,699. With a large number of cell phones being launched on the market, especially from Motorola, the device suffered a large depreciation after its launch (34%). Oi Place’s offer for the Moto G22 is R$ 1,084.68.



Motorola Moto G22 on offer

Remembering that the value of BRL 1,084.68 can be used for cash payment on Pix or credit card. If you want to pay in installments, the value loses the discount available only for cash payments, but leaves in installments of up to 10 installments of BRL 123.90.

Where’s the offer?

After all, is it worth it?

O Moto G22 is a smartphone that can be considered entry-level, equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37; it still comes equipped with a 6.5 inch LCD screen and a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. The device also has 4 GB of RAM memorycombined with 64 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion using a microSD card.

As for cameras, the Moto G22 offers a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. Like other Moto Gs from 2022, the front camera has a resolution of 16 MP. To feed this whole set, the 5000 mAh battery comes with support for 15W charging.

Main product features

Operational system: android 12

android 12 Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 – MT6765V (12 nm)

Mediatek Helio G37 – MT6765V (12 nm) RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Screen – Type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Screen – Size: 6.5

6.5 Screen – Resolution: 1600 x 720

1600 x 720 Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide) and PDAF

50 MP, f/1.8, (wide) and PDAF 2nd camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide)

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide) 3rd camera: 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4 (macro) 4th camera: 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4 (depth) Frontal camera: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)

16 MP, f/2.5, (wide) Drums: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 15W

15W 5G: No

Motorola Moto G22 – See the complete technical sheet here

