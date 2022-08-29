Olivia Wilde Criticizes ‘Toxic Negativity’ From Harry Styles Fans

Olivia Wilde Responds to Harry Styles Fans’ ‘Toxic Negativity’ Credit:Bang Showbiz

Olivia Wilde criticized the “toxic negativity” that some fans directed towards her relationship with Harry Styles.

Joining the singer in his interview for the cover of Rolling Stone, the actress, 38, said she didn’t understand why she received so many hateful comments, but made it clear that most of the singer’s fans are “true champions of kindness”.

“What I don’t understand about this cruelty is that this kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry and everything he expresses,” explained the actress and director.

“I personally don’t believe the energy of hate defines their fans. Most of them are true champions of kindness,” she continued.

The couple were first photographed holding hands at Harry’s manager and close friend Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding in January 2021, after meeting on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Honey’, Olivia’s upcoming film. by ex-One Direction.

Harry added in the interview that he tries hard not to talk about his personal life or correct false rumors about him.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only been publicly with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve been openly with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, that doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship,” he explained. .

Harry also admitted that it is challenging to explain to potential partners that they might be exposed to gossip and attacks on the worst social media sites.

“Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and having to be like, ‘Okay, there’s this part of the story, and they’re going to say that, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real. .. But then, what do you want to eat?’”, he vented.