Only Murders In The Building: Why can the series starring Selena Gomez win the Emmy 2022? (Opinion) – Series News

The comedy series secured 17 nominations for the award considered the “Oscar of TV”.

Only Murders In The Building is nominated for 17 categories at the 2022 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series, in which it competes with hits like Ted Lasso and Hacks. The attraction gained space in previous awards and is one of the most quoted to win in this edition of the TV Oscars.

The comedy series, available on Star+, has two seasons and tells the story of Mabel, Oliver and Charles, three neighbors who, at first, had nothing in common. When a murder happens in the building they live in, the paths of these three true crime podcast addicts cross and they decide to investigate what happened, when they realize that the police and residents are far from knowing who the culprit is.

In this special series I love cinema, we’ve rounded up the top Emmy-nominated series and brought you some reasons why such attractions can win the coveted television award. Here, we brought some reasons that put Only Murders In The Building as a strong contender in the race for the honor.

Main cast so no one can fault

Selena Gomez stars in the series, and anyone who followed the Disney Channel in the 2000s knows that she gives her name when it comes to comedy. In Only Murders In The Buildinghowever, she plays a role with more emotional nuances than she has ever lived in any children’s productions, showing that she can deliver versatility;

Despite this, the highlight of Only Murders In The Building goes to the veteran duo Martin Short and Steve Martin — the latter, in addition to being the protagonist, is also the creator of the series. The comedy geniuses, who are vying for the Best Actor in a Comedy category, have a partnership of years, including the duo’s special for Netflix, entitled An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. The chemistry between them is clear on screen and we can understand, with every passing minute, why they work so well together.

unpredictable script

Only Murders In The Building has a very current proposal, since we are in the era of true crime podcasts. With what could be a linear script, history has shown us the opposite: ups and downs in the investigation, strong suspicions that, at the end of the day, turn out to be false, surprising characters and the revelation of a real culprit we didn’t expect.

At the beginning of the two seasons, we started with some suspicion, and during development, we realized that nothing is the way we believe it to be. As viewers, we find ourselves trapped in this thirst to discover what the series hides, with all the tension coupled with real fun dialogue, which sometimes takes our breath away.

awards season

From 2021 until now, Only Murders In The Building was nominated for 28 awards (according to the report on IMDB), including Emmy, SAG Awards and Golden Globes. Whether it’s awards for acting, screenplay or lifetime comedy, the series has drawn attention this awards season and, without a doubt, has a chance of winning one of the 17 categories in which it is nominated.