Palmeiras agrees to sell striker to Asian club, says Nicola

Credit: Fabio Menotti/ Ag. palm trees

Palmeiras defined the sale of one of their forwards this weekend. This is Rafael Elias, the Parrot, who was on loan to Ituano and was traded with an Asian football club. The information was released by journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel.

“The deal was closed over the weekend. Rafael Elias did not even face Grêmio, last Friday (26), in the victory of Ituano by 1 to 0. The athlete, who would not have much space in the main squad of Palmeiras, is moving to Asian football. The name of the club was not revealed, as well as the figures. But what I was able to find out for you is that Palmeiras will pocket about 1.5 million dollars (about 7.5 million reais)”, informed Jorge Nicola.

On loan from Palmeiras, Rafael Elias lived a great phase with the shirt of Ituano, where he added 36 matches, 15 goals and two assists this season. Through a post on social media, the striker has already said goodbye to the São Paulo club.

“I have no words to describe how happy I was in this short time at the club and how accomplished I became professionally. When no one believed in me, Ituano Futebol Clube opened its doors to me, gave me the opportunity to score goals again and be on the field helping my teammates day by day. Thank you board, coaching staff and all the athletes who hugged me and made me feel important within the club. Thank you, thank you and thank you, gratitude for everything I’ve lived in that time “, wrote the striker.

Rafael Elias was revealed in the youth ranks of Palmeiras, where he was treated as a promising talent and debuted as a professional in 2018. From the following season, the striker started to be loaned and also defended clubs such as Atlético-MG, Goiás and Cuiabá.